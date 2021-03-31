Anushka Sharma Resumes Shooting Three Months After Giving Birth to Daughter Vamika, See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma has resumed work after giving birth to her daughter, Vamika, in January. The actress her first child with husband Virat Kohli on January 11. The actress was originally scheduled to begin filming in May but she returned to work two months before she was expected to face the arclights. Anushka was spotted shooting for an endorsement looking supremely fit and drop-dead gorgeous in a white tee and blue denim.

“Anushka is definitely in the best of shape. She has been a hands-on mom and has also ensured that she is ready to balance her work life and personal life perfectly. She’s known for her punctuality in the industry and she was there on the sets before her call time for the shoot, looking ravishingly beautiful," an eyewitness from the set said.

Anushka is set to return to full-scale work soon, now that she has ensured, that she has built a system in place at home that enables her to achieve a perfect work-life balance. The actress will be shooting back-to-back commercials for all premium brands in the next couple of days

Anushka decided to take a break from films after Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero, as she had been working back-to-back. Anushka Sharma has not yet announced her next film after Zero. The actress is currently busy taking care of her child and looking after her production house, which has bankrolled a bunch of critically-acclaimed projects during the lockdown including Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Her production company Clean Slate Films will release a new Netflix series, titled Mai.