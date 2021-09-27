Anushka Sharma Resumes Work After Returning From Dubai, Clicked in Mumbai After Three Months

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma is back to business as usual after accompanying husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika during his cricket tournaments. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Sunday as she went back to work. As she reached the shooting venue in Mumbai, the 33-year-old actress was spotted getting out of her car.

In a picture shared by the actor’s fan page on Instagram, Anushka was seen keeping it casual yet stylish. The actress was spotted in a white t-shirt which she paired with rusted pink dungaree. Anushka completed her look with white sneakers and a black face mask. The actress was also sporting short hair with soft curls as she went for the modern bob haircut.

Anushka’s love for dungarees is not something new. The actress had posted a picture on Instagram last year when she was pregnant where she was seen in similar attire. Anushka wore a faded coral pink coloured dungaree with white t-shirt as she soaked the sunlight. The actress completed her look with a pair of white converse shoes. Describing her look for the day, Anushka had written in the caption, “Pocketful of sunshine.” The Instagram post shared on October 19, 2020, received over 4.1 million likes as netizens complimented the producer’s look for the day.

Earlier in June, Anushka had left Mumbai with her daughter Vamika as they accompanied Virat for the cricket tournaments in England. Since then, Anushka had shared some of her looks perfect for British summer. In one of the pictures shared by the actor in July, Anushka was seen dressed in a classic casual look. The actress wore a white T-shirt and paired it with loose ripped jeans. She further layered the look with a white bomber jacket. She also wore her favourite white sneakers and a black Louis Vuitton sling bag. Anushka accessorised her look with gold hoops, an initial necklace and a metallic black ring.

The picture was taken by actress Athiya Shetty.

