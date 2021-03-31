Anushka Sharma Returns to Work Post Pregnancy, Bigg Boss Fame Manu Punjabi Buys His Dream Car

Actress Anushka Sharma has resumed work after giving birth to her daughter, Vamika, in January. The actress her first child with husband Virat Kohli on January 11.

In another news, Manu Punjabi, who was also recently seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, has gifted himself his dream car.

Also, Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Sanya Malhotra recently for delivering an incredible performance in Netflix film Pagglait.

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Anushka Sharma has returned to set life after giving birth to her daughter Vamika in January. The actress was originally scheduled to begin filming in May but she returned to work two months before she was expected to face the arclights. Anushka was spotted shooting for an endorsement looking supremely fit and drop-dead gorgeous in a white tee and blue denim.

Read: Anushka Sharma Resumes Shooting Three Months After Giving Birth to Daughter Vamika, See Pics

Sanya Malhotra is getting appreciation from movie buffs and critics alike for her newly released film Pagglait. The movie released on Netflix on March 26 where she played the role of a young widow whose husband dies after 5 months of marriage. While Sanya has been receiving appreciation from many Bollywood celebs, she has got the warmest appreciation note from Kangana Ranaut.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Can’t Stop Praising ‘So Good’ Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait, Latter Gets Emotional

Reports of all not being well between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. The two of them are part of one of the longest running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Since the beginning of the show, it was known that both Dilip and Shailesh share a great bond. So when the rumours of rift started circulating, fans were clearly worried about it. However, in a recent interview, Shailesh has quashed all such claims and has confirmed that all is well between him and Dilip.

Read: Shailesh Lodha on Reports of Rift with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Co-star Dilip Joshi

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu look seems like a leaf out of his own book. A picture from his youth days is doing the rounds on social media which looks strikingly similar to Akshay’s Ram Setu look, which has been unveiled recently.

Read: Akshay Kumar Takes Cue from His Youth for Ram Setu Look, See Pic

Manu Punjabi, who was also recently seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, has gifted himself his dream car. The actor has purchased a Mercedes and shared its glimpses with fans and followers on his social networking handles.

Read: Bigg Boss Fame Manu Punjabi Buys His Dream ‘Laal Mercedes’, See Pics