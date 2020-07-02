Anushka Sharma Reveals She And Virat Kohli Only Spent 21 Days Together In the First Six Months Of Their Wedding

Actress Anushka Sharma and national cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy. Recently, the actress said that conflicting schedules between the two only enabled them to spend 21 days together in the first six months of their wedding.

Talking to Vogue, Anushka said that each moment spent between them was "previously time." She said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us.”

The couple is now able spend time together due to the lockdown. In the same interview, Virat opened up about their relationship, saying, “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”

On the work front, Anushka recently produced two back to back critically acclaimed OTT projects. She first produced a social commentary web-series Paatal Lok about the underbelly of crime in Delhi NCR. The Amazon Prime show starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi among others.

She also produced a supernatural thriller film Bulbbul that gave a new meaning to the term "Chudail" or witch. The Netflix film starred Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam in lead roles. It was written and directed by Anvita Dutt.

