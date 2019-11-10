Anushka Sharma Reveals Two Instructions She Gave Sabyasachi for Her Wedding Wardrobe

Anushka Sharma's Tuscan wedding with Virat Kohli still stands as benchmark in the books of Bollywood fairy tale weddings. Apart from the spring settings of the wedding, it was also their wardrobe that made headlines. In a recent interview, the actress talked about how she had shared her preferences with designer Sabyasachi.

Talking to Vogue, the actress said, “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much.”

It was at their Delhi reception that Anushka chose to go with the traditional outfit. "I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception."

Love blossomed between the cricketer and the Bollywood actress after the two met during a shampoo commercial in 2013. While the relationship was kept under wraps, the two maintained a steady relationship for over four years before finally tying the knot in a grand affair on December 11, 2017.

