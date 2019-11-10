Anushka Sharma Reveals Two Instructions She Gave Sabyasachi for Her Wedding Wardrobe
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy Tuscany wedding in 2017 was in the news for various reasons, her beautiful pale pink Sabyasachi lehengha being one of them.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dreamy Tuscany wedding in 2017 was in the news for various reasons, her beautiful pale pink Sabyasachi lehengha being one of them.
Anushka Sharma's Tuscan wedding with Virat Kohli still stands as benchmark in the books of Bollywood fairy tale weddings. Apart from the spring settings of the wedding, it was also their wardrobe that made headlines. In a recent interview, the actress talked about how she had shared her preferences with designer Sabyasachi.
Talking to Vogue, the actress said, “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much.”
It was at their Delhi reception that Anushka chose to go with the traditional outfit. "I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception."
View this post on Instagram
We live for tiny moments like these. The light on this day was stunning on the couple, and we hope our photos can show you that. That lovely background is courtesy @naraindevika. Shot by @josephradhik at Anushka and Virats's wedding. An event managed by @shaadisquad and filmed by @theweddingfilmer. #bigfatindianwedding #bridebook #weddedwonderland #wedphotoinspiration #instalove #instawedding #love #bride #indianbride #Virushka #VirushkaWEDDING #viratanushka
View this post on Instagram
From a dreamy wedding in Tuscany to this Royal look in the capital, this couple has us drooling! 😍 Thank you for giving us such an important role to play in your love story! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli
A post shared by Shaadi Squad (@shaadisquad) on
Love blossomed between the cricketer and the Bollywood actress after the two met during a shampoo commercial in 2013. While the relationship was kept under wraps, the two maintained a steady relationship for over four years before finally tying the knot in a grand affair on December 11, 2017.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Halle Berry 'Finally' Achieves Six-pack Abs, Posts Pic of Ripped Body
- 'Brave' Goat Who Had the Befriended Tiger It Was 'Meal' For, Passes Away
- Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Shutdown in Agra, Aligarh; 29 Districts Monitored
- Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes