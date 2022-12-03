Anushka Sharma Reviews Qala, Calls Tripti Dimri 'One of the Most Talented Actors of This Generation'

Anushka Sharma shared her lengthy review of the recently released film Qala. The film, produced under Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan in the lead. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka heaped praises for the film, Tripti and the film’s director Anvita Dutt.

“A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in,” she wrote.

Addressing Anvita, Anushka wrote, “UFF!! Your storytelling is so true and original, and you telling it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently!" Speaking of Tripti, Anushka added, “@tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare."

She then tagged her brother and wrote, “@kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time." Anushka also praised the music of the film, composed by Amit Trivedi. “Magical music, magical lyrics, magical album. Congratulations team, you deserve all the love and fandom there is," she wrote.

Qala is a story of a talented singer with a rising career but who is haunted by her past. However, she copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. In the psychological drama, Babil essays Jagan, an aspiring singer who gets to taste success due to the fondness of Urmila(played by Swastika Mukherjee).

Anushka herself has a cameo in the film.

