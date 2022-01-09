Anushka Sharma Rocks the No Makeup Look in Her Latest 'Sweaty Selfie', See Instagram Post

Anushka Sharma, on Sunday afternoon, took to social media to share a glimpse of her no-makeup look, and the Bollywood actress still looks as gorgeous as ever. In the selfie that she shared on Instagram, she can be seen donning a tank top paired with lavender coloured pants. She kept her hair open and donned a chic earring. The actress might have clicked the photo post her workout session as she can be seen sweating. She even captioned it as, “#sweatyselfie ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback in films after a gap of three years. The actress will star in the Netflix original “Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, “Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy. “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket," Anushka Sharma said in a statement issued by the streamer on Thursday.

