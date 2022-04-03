Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Others Wish Vikrant Massey On His Birthday

Vikrant Massey is celebrating his birthday today. This is the actor’s first birthday after his marriage, with long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Needless to say, it is already very special. What makes it even better are the several wishes he received from his friends in the industry.

Sheetal Thakur posted a number of pictures to wish the Love Hostel actor on his birthday. She captioned it as, “Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a ✨ Husband✨ Today and always I celebrate you. I love you, Xoxo Wifey.” See the post here:

Vikrant took to the comment section and wrote, “Thank you my everything!!! Thank you for making this world a better place to live in. Can’t thank you enough.”

Several other celebs like Anushka Sharma, his Gaslight co-star Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also wished him. And he had a reply for every one of them. Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday @vikrantmassey Wishing you all the happiness, peace, joy and abundance. May all your dreams come true and may you live each and everyday to the fullest. You really deserve it. Jai Bholenath.” To this Vikrant replied, “Thank you @saraalikhan95. Touched to have found a friend, a fellow Shiv-bhakt & someone I can talk to about anything under the sun you sooo dearly love. See you soon!”

Anushka Sharma also wished the actor ‘love and light always’. Addressing her as ‘Didi’, he replied, “Thank you for your kind wishes Didi. Your honesty & simplicity inspire me to be a better person each day!”

Vicky Kaushal also send his love and wrote, “One of the best actors and best humans around. Happiest Birthday brother! @vikrantmassey” To this, Vikrant replied, “Says my Brother who inspires me to be a better human, a better son and a better everything each day. Blessed to have you.”

Vikrant’s 14 Phere co-star Kriti Kharbanda also wished him with a video.

Starting out with television and gaining success there, the actor plunged into films with his initial being a critically acclaimed film, ‘Lootera’, an iconic film with a huge cult following till date. Winning the audience’s attention while playing some supporting roles furthermore, the actor went onto give gems of performances in lead role with films like ‘Chhapaak’ by Meghna Gulzar that starred him opposite Deepika Padukone and the critically acclaimed masterpiece, ‘A Death in the Gunj’.

With Excel Entertainment’s, Mirzapur and Ekta Kapoor’s, Broken But Beautiful and most importantly, Criminal Justice, Vikrant Massey delivered popularly loved web series with matter or worth, becoming a household name amongst the masses.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Sara Ali Khan and ‘Forensic’ alongside Radhika Apte.

