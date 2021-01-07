Anushka Sharma Satisfies Pregnancy Cravings with Pizzas, Virat Kohli Gives Her Company

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli stepped out for lunch on Thursday. The couple was dressed in casual wear. Anushka wore a hoodie dress while Virat sported light grey pants and a round neck T-shirt. To complete his look, Kohli wore a grey jacket. The parents-to-be were wearing masks as per the coronavirus protocols.

The mom-to-be also took to her Instagram story to share a snippet of her lunch. From the picture, it is safe to assume that the actress muck like many others is a pizza lover. She has captioned her story as ‘Go big or Go Home’. To add a fun element to the post, she has used a pizza emoji and a side tongue out emoji.

Anushka has quite regularly been sharing her photos in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Recently, Anushka shared a short clip featuring herself at a gym. The video opens to Anushka walking on a treadmill as she happily poses for the lens.

A while back, the mommy-to-be dropped an adorable picture with her furry friend. On New Year, Anushka wished her online family by sharing a love-filled picture featuring herself and Kohli. The duo dressed in shades of black pose were all smiles as they posed for the lens.

Anushka and Kohli announced the news of their pregnancy in August last year. The baby is due in January 2021. To be with his wife in the last trimester, Kohli flew down to India after playing the First Test against Australia.