Anushka Sharma Says 2020 was 'Year of Disruption in Content Landscape'

For Anushka Sharma, 2020 has been extremely eventful. While she is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, the actress has also produced the web series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul, which received appreciation from viewers and critics.

Anushka heads the production house, Clean Slate Filmz, with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, and aims to provide fresh content to viewers through their projects.

"2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape. With the pandemic, we were all forced to stay at home and discover content that we wanted to truly engage with. Only, the clutter-breaking ones have managed to stand out because our tastes are only evolving and we all want to see new and different content," she said in a statement.

The 32-year-old is thrilled that her productions have been celebrated by critics and audiences alike. She says, "We are glad that Clean Slate Filmz has managed to stand out with our bold decisions and give audiences two of those clutter-breaking projects with Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. We were truly humbled with the love and appreciation that the projects got from audiences and critics."

Anushka is happy that the industry considers them to be fearless producers. She says, "We have been trying to produce really unique, engaging and different content since day one of our inception as a company. We have always loudly told everyone what they can always look forward to from a Clean Slate Filmz production. Our brand of cinema is extremely risk-taking and we are committed towards originality. 2021 will be no different for us and we are excited to share our line-up to people. The announcements will happen in due course of time."