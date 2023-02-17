The Romantics, a series that pays homage to Yash Chopra’s heritage, YRF, and the cultural influence that it has had on Indians for the past 50 years, was released on February 14. The docu-series reveals many insider secrets about the production house and the films produced by Aditya and Yash Chopra. In an episode, actress Anushka Sharma discusses how Aditya Chopra advised her not to even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi because he wanted to keep her debut under wraps.

She revealed, “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn’t want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, ‘you can’t tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.’ I said, ‘Huh?'".

The 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi centres on Surinder (Shah Rukh Khan), a simple man who marries effervescent Tani (Anushka Sharma) after falling in love with her. He completely transforms himself and becomes Raj, who is loud and outgoing and the full opposite of Surinder, in order to win her over. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a hit and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics.

Netflix released The Romantics as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is known in India as the “Father of Romance" for his iconic romantic films such as Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Lamhe, Veer-Zaara, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more.

The star-studded documentary series includes 35 prominent members from the Hindi film industry, including megastars who have closely collaborated with YRF throughout its existence. It explores Bollywood’s history through the lens of YRF’s influence in popularising Bollywood and its leading actors on a global scale.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Prosit Roy’s directorial film Chakda Xpress. The movie is a sports biopic about former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress is being bankrolled by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma under the banner Clean Slate Filmz. The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix, however, the date has not yet been revealed by the makers.

