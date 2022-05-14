Anushka Sharma Says 'Chakda Xpress' Got Delayed Due to Her Pregnancy: 'I Had Just Had A Baby...'

Anushka Sharma is currently honing her cricket skills as she is set to play former India captain and fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami, in an upcoming Netflix film ‘Chakda Xpress’. Anushka on Friday revealed that she was supposed to work on the film earlier but the production on the movie got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and her pregnancy. Anushka welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Virat Kohli in January 2021.

The actress, in an interview with Bazaar magazine, said that after having a baby she was not in the best physical condition to start the work on the movie. Anushka shared an excerpt from her interview with the magazine on Instagram, wherein she spoke about why she was so eager to be a part of ‘Chakda Xpress’.

“I was a part of the inception of Chakda Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition- earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym. But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward," Anushka said.

‘Chakda Xpress’ marks Anushka’s comeback to the screen after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was Zero, which released in 2018. Talking about the film, the actor in an earlier post mentioned how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”.

