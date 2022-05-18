Anushka Sharma Says Daughter Vamika Brings Her ‘Undiluted Happiness': ‘When She Tries to Make Me Laugh…’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her hubby Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, their baby girl Vamika in January 2021. Ever since then, the parents have been protective of her privacy and have not officially revealed her identity. In her recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress got candid about motherhood and also shared that her daughter is one who brings her “true, undiluted happiness.”

Speaking about the apple of her eye Vamika, the Sultan actress said, “When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She’s so young and tries so hard..And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously..this simple act really touches me.”

During the chat, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor pointed out that she feels empowered by the choices she has made in her career and personal life. Anushka said, “I feel empowered with the choices I’ve made, which is how I always want to feel. No one is asking me to do it; this is my choice, to be able to do things in a certain way. I don’t think I can be someone who can do multiple things at once, but there are women who can, and kudos to them. But that does not mean anyone is lesser or more because of that.”

Anushka who is a doting mother to Vamika is also set to return to the screens with her upcoming sports-biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress is going through tough training for the film. The actress, during the interview, also opened up on striking a balance as a working mother.

The actress remarked, “Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother.”

‘Chakda Xpress’ marks Anushka’s comeback to the screen after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was Zero, which was released in 2018. Talking about the film, the actor in one of her social media posts mentioned how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”.

