Anushka Sharma Says 'Forever With You' After Virat Kohli Dedicates His 71st Century to Her

Anushka Sharma has penned a heartfelt post to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli after he scored his maiden T20I century on Thursday against Afghanistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli dedicated his 71st International century to Anushka and their daughter Vamika.

Anushka celebrated this big moment in Virat’s cricketing career by sharing a series of photos of him from the field on her Instagram account, alongside a moving note. She wrote: “Forever with you through any and everything.” Virat dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Sonali Bendre among others shared adorable comments on Anushka’s post.

While talking about hitting the century post-match, Virat said, “This hundred is specially dedicated to Anushka and our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you, having conversations, putting the things in right perspective like I have been and Anushka has been by my side through these times, time away from the game has thought me a lot of things.”

A couple of days back, Virat had shared a mushy post on social media dedicating it to ‘his world’ Anushka Sharma. The ace batsman took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Chakda Xpress actress along with a sweet caption.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been busy with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here