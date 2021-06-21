Anushka Sharma Says Her Father and Husband Virat Kohli are 'Two Most Exemplary Men'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared beautiful pictures with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma and husband Virat Kohli on Instagram on Sunday. “The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me’ 💯. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have ❤️👨‍👧#happyfathersday,” the actress wrote alongside the pictures on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Virat also shared on Father’s Day, “Happy father’s day to all the father’s all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together.”

Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has been on an acting hiatus since then, however, she turned producer and backed a few projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Both the projects did wonder and were loved by the audience. She had also announced late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut project Qala, which is currently under production.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here