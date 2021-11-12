Anushka Sharma Says Her First Trimester Was 'Awful': 'It Was Nice to Have Virat By My Side'

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli earlier this year, thanked her cricketer husband for being by her side during her pregnancy. The actress said that the initial months of her pregnancy were “awful"

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

Anushka also said that she ‘really wanted’ a baby shower and was even ready to host one for herself. But it was a low-key affair due to the Covid restrictions.

On Virat’s birthday last week, Anushka shared a loved-up photo with the cricketer on Instagram. She also lauded his ability to pick himself up from lows. “I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful,” she added.

Last month, Anushka also resumed work after accompanying Virat Kohli during his cricket tournaments. Since then she has been shooting for various brand commitments and is often snapped by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai. Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will make her acting come back with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.