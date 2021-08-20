Anushka Sharma Says 'Hi' to Fans With Her Million-dollar Smile from England; See Pics

Anushka Sharma has been sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram as she is making the most of her time in England with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been stationed in the English country for several weeks. While Virat is there for India’s ongoing cricket series with England, Anushka is simply spending some quality time with him and their daughter.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her in a white cardigan. In the photo, the actress is flashing her million-dollar smile with her eyes close. Anushka simply captioned the image with a flower emoji. She also shared another photo in the same outfit on her Instagram story and wrote, “Hi."

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma went on a lunch date with Virat Kohli after Team India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

