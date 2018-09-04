English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Says She Misses Virat Kohli As Fans Chant His Name at Sui Dhaaga Promotions; Watch Video
Anushka Sharma is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga with her co-star Varun Dhawan.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga- Made in India becomes a huge success at the box office. The actress is currently on a promotional spree with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Recently, the duo launched their first song Chaav Laaga from the film in Jaipur.
Just before the song launch, the actors were showcasing their film’s trailer to the students of a university when they began chanting Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s name. This gesture of Virat's fans left Anushka blushing. “Yes, everybody loves him, Even I love him a lot. Everyone is missing him, including me,” a blushing Anushka said as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Virat is currently leading the team in England. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017.
Meanwhile, Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (played by Varun Dhawan) and Mamta — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company.
The film’s logo — made from 15 unique stitching styles — was unveiled a few weeks ago. It reportedly took the makers about six months to reach out to indigenous craftsmen from across the country to include their contribution.
Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.
