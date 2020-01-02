Anushka Sharma Says Virat Kohli Figured Her Out on Swiss Vacation

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made hearts melt on New Year’s Eve with their holiday pictures. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to share pictures that they clicked of each other during the Swiss vacation.

“No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you,” Kohli captioned an image tagging Anushka.

In the photo, which is a mid-close up of the cricketer, he is seen wearing a sweatshirt with shades and a watch.

Anushka also didn’t shy away from praising Kohli. Sharing a series of pictures on her account, she captioned them, “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out”

In the first picture, the Sui Dhaaga actress is seen breaking into a hearty laugh while having a meal. Anushka, sporting a black sweater and a mustard coloured beanie, looked absolutely gorgeous.

Anushka's last movie was Zero in 2018. Zero also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie marked cameo appearances of several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Kajol and Sridevi.

Anushka will be next seen in Navdeep Singh’s romantic-drama Kaneda, which also has actor Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The film is expected to be released on November 5 this year.

