Anushka Sharma Sends Love As Virat Kohli Slams Century In India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Anushka Sharma reacted to Virat Kohli making an impressive 100-run score, pushing India’s total far beyond the 300-total. The former Indian captain slammed the century in just 80 balls during the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that she is watching her husband’s impressive innings.

She shared a picture of the television with Virat Kohli celebrating his century and shared it with a big red heart emoji. Unfortunately, Virat got out a few moments later. Virat got out in the 48th over of the match. The ball was bowled by Kasun Rajitha and caught by Kusal Mendis. India was at 364/7 in 48.2 overs when Virat’s wicket fell.

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka is taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Anushka Sharma often attends the matches and supports Virat Kohli from the field. The cameras have often shown the actress cheering him on from the stands. Last year, the cameras also spotted Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika also in the stands, cheering Virat on with the actress.

The couple recently made headlines after they visited an ashram in Vrindavan to offer their prayers. Their pictures from the visit were leaked online. Reportedly, they were at the Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, where they distributed blankets. Virat was even seen signing a bat for someone. In the pictures, the couple was seen offering their prayers at the Aashram. A video of the couple with their daughter Vamika from the ashram also surfaced on the internet.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the same. The film will mark her first film since 2018’s Zero.

Read all the Latest Movies News here