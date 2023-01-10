CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Pathaan#Budget2023
Home » News » Movies » Anushka Sharma Sends Love As Virat Kohli Slams Century In India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma Sends Love As Virat Kohli Slams Century In India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 17:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli hits a century during the India vs Sri Lanka ODI match.

Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli hits a century during the India vs Sri Lanka ODI match.

Virat Kohli hit a century in India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday. His wife, actress Anushka Sharma was all love for his milestone.

Anushka Sharma reacted to Virat Kohli making an impressive 100-run score, pushing India’s total far beyond the 300-total. The former Indian captain slammed the century in just 80 balls during the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that she is watching her husband’s impressive innings.

She shared a picture of the television with Virat Kohli celebrating his century and shared it with a big red heart emoji. Unfortunately, Virat got out a few moments later. Virat got out in the 48th over of the match. The ball was bowled by Kasun Rajitha and caught by Kusal Mendis. India was at 364/7 in 48.2 overs when Virat’s wicket fell.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli hitting a century.

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka is taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

RELATED NEWS

Anushka Sharma often attends the matches and supports Virat Kohli from the field. The cameras have often shown the actress cheering him on from the stands. Last year, the cameras also spotted Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika also in the stands, cheering Virat on with the actress.

The couple recently made headlines after they visited an ashram in Vrindavan to offer their prayers. Their pictures from the visit were leaked online. Reportedly, they were at the Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, where they distributed blankets. Virat was even seen signing a bat for someone. In the pictures, the couple was seen offering their prayers at the Aashram. A video of the couple with their daughter Vamika from the ashram also surfaced on the internet.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the same. The film will mark her first film since 2018’s Zero.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anushka Sharma
  2. bollywood
  3. India vs Sri Lanka 2023
  4. Virat Kohli
first published:January 10, 2023, 17:20 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 17:25 IST
Read More