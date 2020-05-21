Anushka Sharma Served with Legal Notice Over Casteist Slur in Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma, an executive producer of the Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok, has been served with a legal notice by a member of the Lawyers Guild, Viren Sri Gurung. It is reported that in his legal notice, Gurung mentioned about the word which is seemingly insulting towards the Nepali community.

“There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn’t have been any problem had only ‘Nepali’ been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice”, The Quint quotes Gurung as saying.

The report adds that he is yet to receive a response from the actress. If he fails to receive a response, the legal team will take the matter forward with the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, and others involved in the series.

Earlier this week on May 18, an online petition was started by the community addressed to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Minister Prakash Javadekar, Amazon Prime Video and series producer Anushka Sharma. The petition stated that the slur used in the web series portrays Gorkha women in a poor light.

Previously, The Hindu reported that the Gorkha community has taken strong objection to the casteist slur in the web series, demanding that the word be dropped from the web show.

Nanda Kirati Dewan, President of the Bhartiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh, told the publication that the slur is “regressive” and with northeastern community grappling with coronavirus racism, this put the clan "in a negative light just for the sake of creative freedom”.

Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Video are yet to respond to the allegations.

Paatal Lok is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, run by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma. Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. It's a gripping crime drama centered on a Delhi policeman investigating the attempted murder of a journalist.

