English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot

Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot

Anushka Sharma, who is a part of Dabboo Ratnani's 25th edition of annual calendars described her shoot as ''cool, icy, glittery". The actress gave serious Frozen 2 vibes from the shoot.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Share this:

Anushka Sharma has always managed to be a style icon with her bold fashion choices. The actress always manages to win her casual model off-duty looks by being on top of trends. When it comes to her red carpet looks, she almost never goes wrong. Anushka proved this again when she looked like Elsa from Frozen in her new photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar.

Dressed in an icy blue gown with a thigh-high slit and a train, the slender actress looked like a princess. "2020 Calendar Shot. Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here's to many many more," she wrote.

The photo has been liked over a million times. In a video uploaded by Ratnani sharing behind the scenes of the photoshoot, Anushka can be heard describing her look as 'cool, icy, glittery'.

View this post on Instagram

❄️ Thank You Anushka ! Looking Forward To Create Some More Iconic Shots With You! Much Love! Repost @anushkasharma 2020 Calendar Shot Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here’s to many many more ✨ #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Artist #anushkasharma Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted by @manishadratnani  Team Details Makeup @danielcbauer @artistfactoryindia  Hair @amitthakur_hair  Styling @alliaalrufai Assisted By @shraddhalakhani Shot On @fujifilmxindia Outfit @fjollanilaofficial @fjolla.nila @vandafashionagency  Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani  Team Anushka @ritika_nagpal @yashrajfilmstalent Production @dabbooratnanistudio Location Mehboob Studio #dabbooratnanicalendar2020

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

Other celebrities who were featured in the calender are Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story