Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot

Anushka Sharma has always managed to be a style icon with her bold fashion choices. The actress always manages to win her casual model off-duty looks by being on top of trends. When it comes to her red carpet looks, she almost never goes wrong. Anushka proved this again when she looked like Elsa from Frozen in her new photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar.

Dressed in an icy blue gown with a thigh-high slit and a train, the slender actress looked like a princess. "2020 Calendar Shot. Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here's to many many more," she wrote.

The photo has been liked over a million times. In a video uploaded by Ratnani sharing behind the scenes of the photoshoot, Anushka can be heard describing her look as 'cool, icy, glittery'.

Other celebrities who were featured in the calender are Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

