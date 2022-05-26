Anushka Sharma Sets Instagram On Fire With Her Karan Johar's Party Look, Katrina Kaif Is Vision in White

Have mercy, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif! Both the actresses made their way to Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash on Wednesday looking like absolute divas! Let’s start off with Anushka Sharma who has dropped our jaws with our her all-black look.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka revealed she picked out a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan’s big birthday bash. The actress gave fans a close look at her glamourous outfit. Anushka styled the outfit with a couple of bronze bracelets and a chain. She shared the pictures and wrote, “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine 😋🖤🎂”.

On the other hand, Katrina opted for a white outfit. The actress also took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she revealed that she slipped into a full-sleeved short white dress. Katrina left her hair loose and kept her make-up minimal. She shared the pictures with the caption, “That kind of a night.”

Katrina made her way to the party with Vicky Kaushal. The actors posed for the cameras at the event. Meanwhile, Anushka was seen attending the birthday bash sans Virat Kohli. In a video from the red carpet of the bash, Anushka was seen talking about her daughter Vamika with Ayan Mukerji.

Anushka and Katrina are busy with their respective projects. Anushka has been on the field prepping for Chakda Xpress. The actress essays the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. It marks Anushka’s first movie since she welcomed Vamika. It is also her first movie since Zero in 2018.

Katrina has a few movies in the pipeline as well. She will be seen in Phone Bhoot and has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She is also set to appear in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi soon.

