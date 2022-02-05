Anushka Sharma Sets the Weekend Mood Right With Her Bright Smile Post Workout Session

Anushka Sharma is a well-known actress who has a flair for grabbing attention. Despite the fact that Anushka has been away from acting for a few years, she has managed to keep her admirers on their toes. Anushka understands how to be in the spotlight, whether it's through her social media posts, public appearances, or productions. Continuing the trend, Anushka made headlines once more as she posted another stunning post-workout selfie on social media.

Anushka can be seen in the photo wearing a grey tank top with black leggings and grey sneakers. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress can be seen sitting on a yoga mat with her hair tresses open. We can see gym equipment in the background. She can be seen smiling with all her heart, indicating that she had an enjoyable workout session. We can't get enough of her post-workout radiance.

This is not the first time that Anushka has wowed her fans with her workout selfies. The actress has been giving her fans major fitness goals these days.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who has been away from the spotlight after the box office failure of her 2018 release Zero, is all set to return with Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka assuming the role of the legendary cricketer. “It is a tremendously meaningful picture since it is fundamentally a narrative of the immense sacrifice," the actress wrote while sharing a clip of the trailer for the film a few days back.

Chakda Xpress is based on Goswami's life and will provide insight into the world of women's cricket. Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and represent her country on the international level at a time when it was difficult for women to go and carve out a name for themselves in the world of sports. The movie chronicles the hurdles she endured in her journey.

