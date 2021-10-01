Anushka Sharma Shares a Heartwarming Post for All Pet Owners Who Lost Their Doggo

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma has been vocal about her love for animals and has often shared her love for her pet dog Dude on her social media handle. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a heartwarming story for pet-owners who would one day have to face the inevitable loss of their pets.

Anushka’s Instagram post read, “Here is the surprising answer of a six-year-old child. Being a veterinarian, I had been called to examine a ten-year-old Irish wolfhound named Belker. The dog’s owners Ron, his wife Lisa and the little boy Shane were all very attached to Belker and they were hoping for a miracle.”

The story further read, “I examined Belker and found he was dying of cancer. I told the family we could do anything for welfare and offered to performed Euthanasia procedure for the old dog in their home. As we made arrangements Ron and Lisa told me they thought it would be good for a six-year-old Shane to observe the procedure. They felt as though he might learn something from the experience.”

The story continued, “The next day I felt the familiar catch in my throat as Belker’s family surrounded him. Shane seemed so calm, petting the old dog for the last time that I wondered if he understood what was going on. Within a few minutes Belker slipped peacefully away. The little boy seemed to accept Beker’s transition without any difficulty or confusion. We sat together for a while after Belker’s death, wondering aloud about the sad fact that dogs’ lives are shorter than human lives.”

The last slide of Anushka’s Instagram post revealed the beautiful explanation which read, “Shane, who had been listening quietly, piped up, ‘I know why.’ Startled, we all turned to him.” The young boy in the story gave an impressive answer as he said, “People are born so that they can learn how to live a good life - like loving everybody all the time and being nice, right?” Shane further said that dogs already know how to do that and hence they do not have to stay for as long as humans do.

The post received endearing responses from fellow celebrities including Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, Sumona Chakravarti, and Genelia Deshmukh.

