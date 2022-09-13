Anushka Sharma Shares a Still From Chakda Xpress' Set, Says 'Recreating the Journey'

Anushka Sharma is working hard on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress which will mark her comeback on the silver screen after her 2018 film Zero. The film is based on the Indian cricketer Jhulam Goswami. The actress recently jetted off to England to start the schedule of her film and a couple of days back, she took to Instagram to share the update that they have started shooting. Now, the actress shared another still from the film which sees her in character.

In the photo, she is seen sitting on a bed while holding her shoe in her hand. She strikes a serious expression while talking to someone over the phone. Sharing it, Anushka wrote, “Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey!”

On Monday evening, Anushka posted a bunch of happy photos of herself and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli where the duo can be seen enjoying coffee over lots of gup-shups and giggles. The first photo shows the couple drinking coffee at an open café or a restaurant while the next slide features them laughing with all their heart together. The third photo will surely bring a smile to your face. In the last image of the album, Anushka and Virat are all smiles for the camera. They can be seen sporting winter outfits in the snaps.

Anushka began prepping for her upcoming film, Chakda ‘Xpress in England last month. This film will mark her comeback on the screen after Zero which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress is also Anushka Sharma’s first film after she welcomed her daughter Vamika with Kohli.

