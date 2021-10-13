Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Vamika on Ashtami

Actress Anushka Sharma, who has kept the face of her baby daughter Vamika hidden from the public eye after welcoming her with Virat Kohli in February earlier this year, took to social media on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami to share a picture of her with the baby daughter.

In the adorable snap, Anushka is seen holding the baby close to her and the bond between the two is visible. She captioned the image, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika ❤️ Happy Ashtami (sic)."

Earlier, it was revealed that the name vamika signifies Goddess Durga and her picture during Navratri is a symbolic gesture on behalf of Anushka.

Earlier this month, Anushka also resumed shoot work after accompanying husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika during his cricket tournaments. Since has been shooting for various brand commitments since then and is snapped often by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will amke her acting comeback with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

