Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Pics of Vamika Dressed as a Fairy for Halloween

October 31st marks the festival of Halloween where people dress up in costumes and spend time with their friends and family. Actress Anushka Sharma, too, is celebrating Halloween in Dubai. She is in the Middle-eastern city accompanying the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup. On Sunday, Anushka shared a bunch of adorable pictures of her daughter Vamika dressed as a fairy. In the pictures, the little munchkin can be seen playing with other kids of cricketers. She could be seen wearing a white dress with unicorn-themed wings and headdress.

In one of the pictures Anushka shared, she and Virat can be seen posing with Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan was also seen in the picture with her daughters Adhya and Akhira. In another picture, the kids, along with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya and cricketer Ishaan Kishan can be seen posing together. Anushka captioned the picture, “Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and Ishaan Kishan too (sic)."

She also shared Prithi Narayan’s post. In the post she shared videos of the kids going trick and treating with the rest of the team members.

Anushka had recently shared an adorable picture of Virat and Vamika, where they could be seen playing together in a ball pitt. The couple do not show her face on social media to protect her privacy.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed Vamika on February 11, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.