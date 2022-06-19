Anushka Sharma Shares 'Best Memories' From Beach Vacay With 'Beloved' Virat Kohli, Vamika; Watch

Anushka Sharma seems to have made the “best memories” on the beach. The actress was recently on a vacation with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Maldives. After dropping a series of stunning pictures of herself in orange swimwear and black monokini, Anushka has shared a video montage that shows her riding a bicycle around their resort. The young mommy of one also carries her daughter Vamika behind her.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back! #MissingAlready.” Fans were in awe of Anushka’s video and flooded the comment section with heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Beautiful memories.” While another commented, “So cute!”

Earlier, Anushka shared her solo pictures in a black swimsuit. Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “When the sun made me shy.” The first picture is a nomakeup closeup of the actor in a hat and one-shoulder swimsuit. The second one is a long shot of the actor as she soaks up the Sun on the beach.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio failed to recreate the magic on the big screen and the film turned out to be a box office dud. She will be returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress, which is female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. The actress is currently prepping hard for the movie, which will be released on Netflix.

Speaking about Anushka’s personal life, the actress and Virat are blessed with a lovely daughter, Vamika. The couple got married in 2017.

