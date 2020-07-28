Anushka Sharma Shares Face Massage Video from Pre-Covid Times, Virat Kohli Finds it Funny

Actress Anushka Sharma seems to bve missing the pampering of salons in the post Covid-19 era. The actress posted a throwback video of herself getting a face massage and pointed out how this is unthinkable in today's times.

The clip shows a woman massaging one side of Anushka's face. The actress says out loud, "So relaxing." The actress is referring to the time before the Covid-19 pandemic, when there was no need of physical distancing while interacting with someone. The outbreak of the deadly virus also brought shootings of various movies to a standstill.

The caption of the video reads, "Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing. @sandhyashekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up & @georgiougabriel doing his customary sermons in the background."

Husband Virat Kohli and actor Varun Dhawan found the video funny and dropped emojis in the comments section.

Earlier this month, Anushka shared a video in her Instagram story about measured eating with husband Virat Kohli, the skipper of Indian cricket team. The clip shows Virat weighing some food item on a digital scale before eating. The cricketer in the video can be seen bringing the food at 100 grams. Putting out the video, which ETimes also posted, Anushka wrote, "Measured eating in this house courtesy Virat Kohli."

The actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero (2018), in which she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

However, she has been in the news in the recent past because of controversies surrounding her web series Paatal Lok and movie Bulbbul. The web series and the film was produced by her production house Clean Slate Films.