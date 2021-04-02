Anushka Sharma Shares First Picture After Resuming Work

Anushka Sharma is back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot. Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress didn’t caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

Fans and followers showered love on Anushka Sharma’s post. While some of them dropped emojis on the comment section, others expressed their happiness on the actress being back on the sets. Actress Dia Mirza, too, took to the comment section to express her love for the new mother.

Anushka did not mention which project she is currently working on. The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Kaneda, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in the film Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.