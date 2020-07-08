Anushka Sharma Shares Hilarious Video on Virat Kohli's 'Measured Eating'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending blissful times with each other during lockdown. The couple has been entertaining fans by sharing endearing moments on social media and now comes another one from the lockdown diaries of Virushka.

While fans might know Virat to be a fitness freak and his physique is proof that he takes his diet seriously, but Anushka has now shared how her cricketer husband measures everything on scale before consuming.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a small clip of Virat in which he is seen weighing some food item on a digital scale before eating. Interesting thing being, Virat doesn't go over board, not even by a gram, as he prepares to eat his meal. Captioning the post, Anushka wrote, "Measured eating in this house courtesy Virat Kohli."

Take a look.

On the work front, Anushka has stayed away from the silver screen since her 2018 release Zero. However, she has invested in producing content for web through her production house Clean Slate Films. Recently, the banner's Bulbbul earned praise from watchers. Before Bulbbul, Paatal Lok became quite popular among masses and OTT audiences.

Read: Deepika Padukone 'Grateful’ to Fans As She Reaches 50 Million Milestone on Instagram