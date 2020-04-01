Anushka Sharma Shares New Pic with Virat Kohli, Reflects Upon Deep Lessons in Lockdown

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared a love-filled picture with her Instagram family. In the picture, the Sui Dhaaga actress can be seen all smiles alongside cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and their pooch.

In the caption, she writes that she has had time for some reflection in life during the nationwide lockdown, and says that she has realised just having food, water, a roof over her head and the good health of her family are most important.

She penned a long note alongside that reads, “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer(sic)”

Earlier, Anushka and the Indian cricket team captain have ledged a donation to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight Coronavirus.

Anushka’s Twitter thread reads, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”.

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Anushka is exploring all possibilities to enjoy her time indoors amid pan-India lockdown.

A day back, the PK actress treated her fans with her current playlist on the photo-sharing platform. She shared her personal compilation, which included songs of varied genres – from pop to rock and hip-hop.

