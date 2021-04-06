Anushka Sharma Shares Strong Comment on Social Media Critics and Toxicity

Anushka Sharma has shared a comment on her Instagram stories, hitting at toxicity on social media. The actress reposted Steven Bartlett’s tweet which read, “Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn’t need more critics, it needs more self-awareness."

The post sure resonated with the actress personally, Anushka herself has often been subjected to online trolling, hate and negativity, sometimes unjustifiably, even at the behest of husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s performance in matches.

Anushka has been a victim of online hate and trolling ever since she started dating the Indian cricket team captain. She was targeted for her husband’s performance at an Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2020 match, when veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had commented on Kohli’s batting failure during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Fans were quick to release memes and sexist jokes, pinning the blame of Kohli’s performance on his wife. Anushka had hit back at Gavaskar after his ‘distasteful’ comment.

There was one time when Kohli’s good performance was linked to Sharma. In 2016, when the couple had broken up for a short while, Kohli had incidentally delivered a stellar performance and charted India’s win against Pakistan at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Fans had then commented that his performance improved because Sharma is out of his life. Some had even thanked Sharma for breaking up with him.

Anushka and Virat became parents to daughter Vamika in January this year. The actress has gone back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot.

