Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, See Pics

It isn't Thursday yet, but actress Anushka Sharma already seems to be in throwback mode. She shared new pictures with cricketer husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram from which seem to be from their recent New Zealand trip.The pictures show Anushka wearing the same Moschino T-shirt that she was wearing in some pictures that she’d posted online during her New Zealand tour with Virat, who was leading the Indian cricket team Down Under. The new pictures show Anushka lazing on the grass with Virat by her side.In another video shared online by fan accounts recently, the couple can be seen enjoying a boat ride (perhaps again in New Zealand), in which Anushka is seen pulling Virat’s cheeks in glee after successfully maneuvering the boat.The actress had shared several pictures from New Zealand and Australia, where she was with Virat for multiple weeks as he toured with the team. She captioned one image, “You’re only always one breath away from Bliss,” and another, “No filter needed.”She was last seen in the critical and commercial flop Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She hasn’t announced any new films as an actress, but is looking forward to her next production, a period movie that will be released on Netflix.