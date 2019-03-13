LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, See Pics

The pictures seem to be from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's New Zealand tour, when he was leading the Indian cricket team Down Under.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...
It isn't Thursday yet, but actress Anushka Sharma already seems to be in throwback mode. She shared new pictures with cricketer husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram from which seem to be from their recent New Zealand trip.

The pictures show Anushka wearing the same Moschino T-shirt that she was wearing in some pictures that she’d posted online during her New Zealand tour with Virat, who was leading the Indian cricket team Down Under. The new pictures show Anushka lazing on the grass with Virat by her side.

View this post on Instagram

Sun soaked and stoked ☀️💞 #throwback

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



In another video shared online by fan accounts recently, the couple can be seen enjoying a boat ride (perhaps again in New Zealand), in which Anushka is seen pulling Virat’s cheeks in glee after successfully maneuvering the boat.



The actress had shared several pictures from New Zealand and Australia, where she was with Virat for multiple weeks as he toured with the team. She captioned one image, “You’re only always one breath away from Bliss,” and another, “No filter needed.”

She was last seen in the critical and commercial flop Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She hasn’t announced any new films as an actress, but is looking forward to her next production, a period movie that will be released on Netflix.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram