Anushka Sharma Shares Unseen Pic With Virat Kohli to Wish Sunil Chhetri on His Birthday

Bollywood actress and Anushka Sharma and cricket skipper Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The new parents are often in the news as people love getting to know more about their relationship. New or unseen pictures of the couple often trend on social media. Recently, the actress shared a unseen picture with her husband, along with Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri, to wish him on his 37th birthday.

Anushka took to Instagram to stories to post a picture of herself with Virat, along with Sunil and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya. In the picture, Anushka can be seen holding Virat’s hand. She wrote, “Happy birthday Sunil! May you continue to be the inspiration you are."

Virat also took to Twitter to wish Sunil on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I’m grateful for our friendship that’s been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we’ve majorly connected on Delhi street food memories."

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2021

Anushka is currently in London, where she is accompanying Virat and Team India on their test cricket series. She has been sharing many pictures from the city, including one with other cricketers and their partners.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

