Anushka Sharma Shoots For Jhulan Goswami Biopic Chakda Xpress In Howrah, Pics Go Viral

Anushka Sharma is shooting for her film Chakda Xpress, a biopic of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in Kolkata. Earlier this week, pictures of the actress sporting the Indian cricket jersey and filming a scene at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata surfaced online. Now, a new set of pictures of the actress shooting for the film in Howrah emerge.

In the pictures, Anushka was seen sporting a shirt, half tucked inside a brown skirt. She was seen sharing a hearty moment with the crew in between the takes. Fans were impressed with the look. “Oh God 😮 all credits goes to the makeup artist 👏👏 waiting for the film to be released, want to see Jhulandi’s story,” a fan said. A few also dropped heart emojis under a post featuring the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress encapsulates Jhulan Goswami’s journey of becoming one of the biggest female Indian cricketers today. The film is produced by the actress’s brother Karnish’s production company Clean Slate Films. In Anushka’s words, this film is the story is about an ‘underdog’s journey.’ The film will release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 2, 2023.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the film, Anushka has been training not only to polish her skills but also to get small details of Jhulan in place. The film is being shot in several locations, including London. The actress recently wrapped the UK schedule.

Chakda Xpress is Anushka’s first film in five years. She was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, after which she decided to take a break. In 2021, Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. She announced her association with Chakda Xpress last year. The film is skipping the theatres and will release directly on the OTT.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here