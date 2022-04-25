Anushka Sharma Shows 'How the Last Few Days Have Been' During Chakda Xpress Prep

Anushka Sharma is gearing to be back on the screen after a three-year gap and is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for it. Especially since its a sports biopic, the responsibility becomes greater. The actress will be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming Netflix biopic Chakda Xpress. She has been sharing her cricket training journey with her fans, in the form of short videos on Instagram.

Her latest Reel shows the actress practising bowling on the grounds, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, “That’s how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo.”

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress had shared more videos of her preparation for the sports drama.

Anushka is set to shoot for Chakda Xpress at four top cricket stadiums in the world. A source had revealed that the actor will head to the holy ground of cricket, Lord’s Stadium in the UK, and is also expected to shoot at Headingley stadium too. Plans are underway for Anushka to also shoot at one of the biggest stadiums in India also.

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club has just announced a new sponsorship deal with Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as principal sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season. So, it’s certain that Anushka will shoot at this iconic stadium. Plus, given Jhulan’s cricket trajectory, Anushka is expected to shoot at Lord’s and at a few other big world cricket stadiums. It looks like she will travel to at least four big stadiums for the film,” says the source.

Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

