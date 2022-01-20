Anushka Sharma Shows Off A Post Workout Blush And Her Lean Frame In Latest Pic: 'Sweaty Selfie'

Anushka Sharma was seen showing off a post-workout blush in a new picture on Thursday. Anushka is currently in South Africa with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. Virat along with the team India is playing a One Day International series against South Africa at the moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Zero actress shared a selfie in which she was seen leaning against a glass window. Anushka opted for a tie-dye T-shirt which she matched with purple pair of pants. She tied her hair back, giving a closer look at her earrings. The view of Cape Town doubled up as the background behind the window. Anushka shared the picture with a sticker that read, “Sweaty selfie."

Earlier this week, Anushka had also shared a picture of the sun rising over Cape Town. Anushka has been stationed in South Africa since December 2021. Anushka also made the headlines this week for her note addressed to Virat after he announced he is giving up the Test captaincy.

She took to Instagram and shared pictures of Virat dressed in team India’s Test jersey and penned a note message to him, praising him for 7-year-long captaincy. “In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there’s still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone," an excerpt of her note read.

