Anushka Sharma Smiles As She Poses On a Beach With Virat Kohli, Fans Call Them 'Cuties'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples who never fails to leave everyone in complete awe with their adorable social media posts. They often drop pictures on their respective Instagram handle, showering love on each other. On Saturday too, Virat shared a photo in which he was seen posing with his actress-wife on a beach.

In the click, Anushka and Virat can be seen enjoying a meal on a beach as they spend some quality time together. While food is placed on their table, the two stars can be seen sitting on cane chairs as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles for the lens. Anushka looks cutest in a white oversized outfit, whereas Virat decides to sit shirtless in organce shorts. Dropping the picture, Virat shared a red heart emoji in the caption.

Soon after the picture was shared, Virat and Anushka’s fans were quick to shower love on the couple via comments section. While some called them ‘lovelies’, others commented ‘cuties’. A number of users also wrote, ‘King and Queen’ in the comment section. Another user joked, “Anushka bethi hai side me isliye bhai ko thandi bhi nahi lag rahi".

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also visited Vrindavan when they also visited the Baba Neem Karoli ashram to seek blessings. The couple also distributed blankets and meditated at the ashram. The photos of the same also surfaced on social media. Besides this, the duo also celebrated their daughter Vamika’s second birthday just a couple of days back. On this special day, Anushka also dropped an unseen picture with her little princess on social media and wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open ❤️"

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her comeback on the big screen with Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress is Based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and also stars Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among others in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz and helmed by Prosit Roy. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

