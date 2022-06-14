Anushka Sharma Soaks Up the Sun In Sexy Beachwear, See Her Latest Instagram Post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were on vacation and the actress was treating her fans and followers with some gorgeous snaps from the picturesque location. On Tuesday morning, she shared a new set of photos where she can be seen soaking in the sun. With the beach as the backdrop, the photos see Anushka dressed in a black and grey striped bikini and a straw hat. She completed her looks with golden earrings.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “When the sun made me shy.. 🌊👒☀️”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, after they returned from their vacation, Anushka and Virat were spotted leaving a Mumbai hospital on Monday evening. The paparazzi spotted the couple in their car, masked up. While the purpose of their visit is still unknown, it is grabbing fans’ attention given that they made their way to the hospital within a few hours of their touchdown in Mumbai.

The couple was vacationing at an undisclosed holiday destination with their daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat treated Virushka fans by posing for the cameras. Many fans speculated that the couple might have holidayed in Bollywood’s latest favourite holiday destination, the Maldives due to their pictures from the vacation.

Earlier, Anushka dropped yet another gorgeous set of photos from her beach holiday. On Sunday, she shared stunning pics of herself wearing a coral monokini on the beach. The actress teamed her beach outfit with a hat and an oversized cape-like matching top.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio failed to recreate the magic on the big screen and the film turned out to be a box office dud. She will be returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress, which is female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. The actress is currently prepping hard for the movie, which will be released on Netflix.

Speaking about Anushka’s personal life, the actress and Virat are blessed with a lovely daughter, Vamika. The couple got married in 2017.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.