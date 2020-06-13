Anushka Sharma Spends Saturday Morning with Green Buddies in Her Balcony

Anushka Sharma has lots of green plants in the balcony at her home in Mumbai. The actress is spending the lockdown with her husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai. On Saturday, she got busy with her buddies from the garden, and shared a photo with them on Instagram.

In the picture, the 32-year-old actress is wearing white, and surrounded by a lot of greenery. Sharing the sunny photo, Anushka wrote, "Me and my buddies."

Virat and Anushka have a swanky apartment with stunning interiors in a Mumbai high-rise. Last week, Anushka she took us inside her apartment and showed us the breathtaking view from her floor. Sharing a photo of hers soaking up the sun, Anushka wrote, "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots," she captioned her photo.

A few days ago she shared the first look of her new production Bulbbul, to premiere on June 24 on Netflix. The film, featuring Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is Anushka's second web production after Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, which debuted May 15.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul to Premiere On Netflix On June 24