Anushka Sharma Spots a 'Dinosaur on the Loose', It's Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are winning over the internet during the lockdown. The celebrity couple have been posting some intimate as well as funny moments on social media and now comes another clip from their quarantine diaries.

In a new video, Virat seems to entertaining Anushka by turning into a dinosaur. Anushka captioned the post as, "I spotted a dinosaur on the loose."

Virat's cute antics in the video and his imitation of a dinosaur walk is the cutest thing on the internet today. Check out the video posted by Anushka.

Earlier, videos of Anushka and Virat playing cricket on their terrace at their residence in Mumbai had also gone viral on social media. It showed them both taking turns to bat and bowl. Fans tagged them as "couple goals".

Anushka and Virat have also donated money in the fight against coronavirus. They are constantly urging fans to stay indoors to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19. On the work front, Anushka has backed Paatal Lok, a web series on Amazon Prime Video. The series is winning hearts of watchers.

