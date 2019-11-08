Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Virat Kohli's Closet, Ayushmann's Bala Lacks the Extra Zing

Anushka Sharma recently shot for Vogue India and opened up about her personal life and sartorial choices. In her interview, she revealed that she often steals clothes from her husband's closet because he feels happy when she wears them.

Bala could have been a crackerjack of a film but allows the novelty of its premise to wear out too easily. Bala, Kanpur’s “edible young man” (sic), certainly gets your attention, but does not manage to sweep you off your feet.

A section of Kaun Banega Crorepati viewers on social media protested against a KBC question asked by Amitabh Bachchan where the Maratha warrior ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji was simply referred to as Shivaji. As #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv started trending on social media, Sony TV, which airs the show, came out to publicly admit that it was a mistake.

Ananya Panday is all set to appear on Farah Khan's show Back Benchers with her father Chunky Panday. The pictures of the trio are making rounds on the Internet as Farah Khan labels Chunky as the 'most irritating student ever', whereas she calls Ananya her 'clever girl'. Ananya too shared the picture on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us Farah Khan."

Midway tells the story of how life goes on for the people who survive the dangers in the naval life. The film definitely has room for improvement but the filmmakers attempts and partial success of focussing the film more on the characters than the war is worth a watch.

