Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu Celebrate India's Dominant Win Over Pak at Women's World Cup 2022

Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu rejoiced after the Indian women’s cricket team beat Pakistan in their first match at the Women’s World Cup 2022. On Sunday, the Mithali Raj-led team locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Mount Maunganui and beat them by 107 Runs. India had set a target of 244 runs after losing seven wickets in 50 overs and managed to restrain the Pakistani team to 137 runs all out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, “What a flawless performance by our women in blue on securing their first win at the tournament #CWC22”. She added a clapping hands emoticon as well. The actress also wished the team for their next match. “Good luck for the next match!!” she added.

Taapsee Pannu too joined Anushka to celebrate India’s win against Pakistan at the international tournament. The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture of the team along with her congratulatory note. “Now that’s called a rocking start," she tweeted along with a series of clapping hands emojis. “Onwards and upwards #WomenInBlue #CWC22," Taapsee added.

Advertisement

Both Anushka and Taapsee are set to bring stories of two iconic cricketers on the big screen. Anushka announced earlier this year that she will be essaying the role of the former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka has been sharing glimpses of her preparation for the role. The movie will be skipping the theatres and directly released on the digital platform.

Chakda ‘Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film since she and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. It is also Anushka’s first film in four years. The actress took a break from work after wrapping up Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Taapsee will be seen playing the role of the Indian women’s cricket team’s current Test and ODI captain, Mithali Raj. Taapsee wrapped the filming of the movie last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.