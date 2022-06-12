Anushka Sharma Takes Her Own Photos in Stunning Monokini And 'The Result' Is Too Hot To Handle

Anushka Sharma has dropped yet another gorgeous set of photos from her beach holiday. The actress is reportedly vacationing in the Maldives with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. On Sunday, she shared stunning pics of herself wearing a coral monokini on the beach. The actress teamed her beach outfit with a hat and an oversized cape-like matching top.

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote: “The result of taking your own photos.” Designer Seema Sajdeh dropped a heart-eye emoji on Anushka’s pics. While actress Ruhani Sharma called Anushka “cutie”.

Earlier, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and posted a smiling selfie with hubby Virat. In the snap posted by the NH 10 star, we see her dressed in comfy attire, in a green sweetheart neck spaghetti top, with a chequered pattern, as she sits next to her life partner Virat. The batsman is seen smiling for the lens and looks hip in a brown sleeves t-shirt as he showcased his tattoos. Anushka looks ravishing in a no-makeup look as she flaunts her natural glow. Virat looked dapper as he donned a full-grown beard.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio failed to recreate the magic on the big screen and the film turned out to be a box office dud. She will be returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress, which is female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. The actress is currently prepping hard for the movie, which will be released on Netflix.

Speaking about Anushka’s personal life, the actress and Virat are blessed with a lovely daughter, Vamika. The couple got married in 2017.

