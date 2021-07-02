Anushka Sharma Takes on Bat Balance Challenge with Virat Kohli, See Who Wins

Virat Kohli might be the cricket ace in the Kohli-Sharma household, but wife Anushka Sharma can surely give him competition in some aspects. The actress took up a bat balancing challenge with her husband on Instagram, showing she is no less than Virat in the skill. In Anushka’s post, the couple can be seen taking the challenge separately, and managing to balance the bat on their palms pretty well. They ended the video urging fans to try it too.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in England for nearly a month now and the couple, mostly Anushka, have posted a few pictures from their time together in the UK with the Indian skipper doubling up as his wife’s photographer.

Both Anushka and Virat are balancing their work and parenthood pretty well. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika earlier this year in January. Since then, Vamika has accompanied Virat for all his matches including the Indian Premier League, which was held recently and later got temporarily suspended.

On the work front, Anushka has resumed shooting work in April. The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Kaneda, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen on silver screen in the film Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She produced the projects Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for OTT last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here