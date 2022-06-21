Anushka Sharma Talks About Her On-and-Off Relationship With Yoga By Sharing Unseen Pregnancy Pic

Anushka Sharma marked International Yoga Day by sharing a series of pictures from her various yoga sessions. One of which also included a picture from the time she was pregnant with her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. Sharing the pictures, Anushka confessed that she has an on-and-off relationship with yoga.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka said, “A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures… A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness.”

During her pregnancy, Anushka had turned to yoga to keep herself active and fit. At the time, she would often post pictures in which she was performing an aasan. At one point, she had also shared a picture in which Virat was seen helping her perform a headstand.

At the time, Anushka had shared the picture and wrote, “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe.”

On the work front, Anushka recently started filming for her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress had been preparing for the film for a while now, ensuring that she get every detail of the cricketer on point. The film is set to release on Netflix.

Chakda ‘Xpress is not only Anushka’s first film since Vamika’s birth but also her first movie since 2018’s Zero.

