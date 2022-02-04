The viral social media trend That’s Not My Name has taken the internet by storm. As a part of it, stars are sharing a montage in which they feature the characters they have played on screen. The latest additions to the bandwagon are Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, Krystle D’Souza have already hopped on to the viral trending introducing their fans to their own renditions.

An incredible actor, Ayushmann has essayed a number of roles on the big screen and did exceptional justice to them. In fact, he is quintessentially popular in the industry for his choice of films. The National award-winning actor too hopped on to the viral That’s not my name trend on Instagram and posted an adorable reel, compiling the characters he has played over the years.

The reel shared by the Bala actor on Instagram compiled short clips of all his remarkable roles. It initiates with a smiling Ayushmann and a message that reads, “My name is Ayushmann Khurrana, but sometimes they call me…” And the video continues as it features Vicky Arora from Vicky Donor, Prem Prakash Tiwari from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Chirag Dubey from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mudit Sharma from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Akash Saraf from Andhadhun, Nakul Kaushik from Badhaai Ho, Ayan Ranjan from Article 15 and so on.

The short clip perfectly captures his adventurous Bollywood journey. Taking to the captions, he wrote, “That’s not my name….”. As soon as the actor updated the reel on the photo-sharing platform, it received a lot of love and compliments.

Check the reel here:

Quoting a famous verse by renowned English poet and playwright William Shakespeare, Bhumi Pednekar took on the viral trend and shared a sweet video featuring characters she has played over the years. The video has snippets of her memorable roles starting from Sandhya Varma in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Sumi in her latest outing titled Badhaai Do. The sweet video is a testimony to the varied iconic characters Bhumi Pednekar has essayed on the big screen. She captioned the video as, “What’s in a name.”

Anushka Sharma too joined the trend and posted a reel on her Instagram. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star compiled short clips of her remarkable roles. The clip sees Shruti from Band Baaja Baarat, Bulbul from Badmaash Company, Shashi from Phillauri, Taani from Rab De Bana Di Jodi, Aarfa from Sultan, Jagat Janani from PK, among others. Anushka captioned the reel as, “Let me introduce myself…”

Karishma Kapoor too shared an anecdote of the characters she essayed on the screen in the form of an epic reel on Instagram. She started from her role as Zubeidaa in the eponymous film and touched upon Nisha in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Aarti in Raja Hindustani and ended it upon her clips showcasing her as a mom and multitasker. In the caption, she wrote, “Nah.. that’s not my name.”

Sonalli Seygall has joined the viral trend on Instagram too and introduced her fans to her own rendition in a sweet video. She had an interesting caption to the clip, she wrote, “Hi my name is Sonnalli, but ppl call me…😈 Which is your favourite character played by me till now? Comment below? PS- This reel inspired by @drewbarrymore Love her!”

For the unversed, in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is the first to get her hands on the trend. She even asked her Instafam: “Which one is your favourite?" Ranveer Singh kind of spoke for all her fans when he wrote: “It’s a toughie."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.