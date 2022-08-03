Anushka Sharma To Fly To Leeds For Intensive Bowling Training For Chakda Xpress: Report

If a new report is to go by, Anushka Sharma will be heading to Leeds for an intensive training session for Chakda Xpress. The actress plays the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic. Anushka kicked off the shoot a few days ago.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli in 2021.

A report by Mid-Day revealed that Anushka is scheduled to leave for Leeds later this month with her trainer in tow. The training will take place for two weeks and Anushka will be polishing her bowling skills during the course.

“Anushka had a fair amount of training earlier this year before director Prosit Roy called action on the project. But she is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will fly to Leeds in mid-August to work with her coach to pick up Jhulan’s style of bowling,” the source revealed.

“The cricketer is known to be one of the fastest women bowlers, and it won’t be easy to emulate that. Anushka will train till August-end, after which Prosit will resume his place behind the camera. The second schedule will go on till September,” the source added.

Anushka began to prep for the film a while ago. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023.

